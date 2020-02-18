We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: ABC/YouTube

Here’s Why Peter Won’t Be Meeting Kelsey’s Dad During the ‘Bachelor’ Hometown Dates

By

As we get closer to the end of this season of The Bachelor, the drama, tears, and twists show no signs of slowing down. Somehow, we’ve finally made it to the hometown dates episodes, and — wouldn’t you know it? — there are sure to be plenty of surprises as Peter visits the hometowns of Hannah Ann, Madison, Victoria F., and Kelsey.

However, final four contestant (and former Miss Iowa USA) Kelsey Weier took the opportunity before the hometown dates to let Peter know some additional info about her family — namely, that he would not be meeting her father. The story of Kelsey Weier’s father is a sad one, but it appears as though there may be some healing for the Bachelor contestant in sight. Here’s what we know.