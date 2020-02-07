We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Kesha and Dr. Luke

Kesha's Texts To Lady Gaga Reportedly "Defamed" Music Producer Dr. Luke

It looks like Kesha's devastating legal battle continues. You may recall when the "Die Young" singer charged 46-year-old music producer, Lucasz Gottwald, aka Dr. Luke, for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her at a Los Angeles party back in 2005. 

Dr. Luke, however, counter-sued the singer for defamation, claiming she was lying, in a failed attempt to get out of her contract. Following a lengthy trial, Dr. Luke won.

Six years later, the 32-year-old pop queen was just charged with defamation — once again — regarding a series of texts that she reportedly sent to Lady Gaga

So, what happens now, and what did Kesha's texts to Lady Gaga say? Is Kesha going to jail? Here's what you need to know regarding Kesha's legal battles.