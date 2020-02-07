Kesha's Texts To Lady Gaga Reportedly "Defamed" Music Producer Dr. Luke

It looks like Kesha's devastating legal battle continues. You may recall when the "Die Young" singer charged 46-year-old music producer, Lucasz Gottwald, aka Dr. Luke, for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her at a Los Angeles party back in 2005.

Dr. Luke, however, counter-sued the singer for defamation, claiming she was lying, in a failed attempt to get out of her contract. Following a lengthy trial, Dr. Luke won.