Bri Stauss Was Broken up With While Trying on Wedding Dresses

A recent episode of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart saw Bri Stauss and Chris Watson embark on their first-ever date to The Guitar Center Hollywood.

The stars took the opportunity to open up about their previous experiences with dating and heartbreak. Visibly confident around each other from the get-go, they even had the chance to discuss more steep topics like Bri's nightmarish incident with her notoriously unreliable ex-fiancé.

Fans would like to know: Who is Bri's ex?