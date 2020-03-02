What Happened to These 'The Bachelorette' Leads?

View this post on Instagram

So far, so good 2020! Not only did the @coloradoavalanche bring home a win tonight against the Blues (sorry STL friends and fam!) but Max got to meet his hockey idol, @mackinnon29 as a youth skater before the game started and skate around with players like @calemakar_, @landeskog.92 and @jtcompher, Blakesley got @tonskoi to smile and wave at her at the glass, we danced, we cheered, and we stayed up way past our bedtime. Thanks Avs for a great night!!!! ✨ #coloradoavalanche #familytimeisthebesttime #hockeyfam #thesutterslovetheavs #sofun