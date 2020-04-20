Ryan's Musical Roots Run Deep on 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart'

Outside of music, Ryan worked in IT for several years as he started to get his music career off the ground. And now that he has the time to dedicate toward his music alone, he’s ready to share it with someone special. No one probably ever told him how dating a musician on a reality TV show would be, but you live and learn.

"Dating a musician is going to be cool because they understand the lifestyle that goes with it," Ryan said in his intro package on the show. "I’ve never dated a musician before. So getting to know someone new, someone exciting, someone a little more outgoing and amped up, is going to be entertaining. I’m looking forward to it." Let's hope for his sake that it's all it's cracked up to be.

Watch Listen to Your Heart on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.