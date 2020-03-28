Tom Hanks Is Back in LA, Looking Better Than Ever After Coronavirus Recovery

On March 22, Tom took to Twitter again letting everyone know that he and Rita felt better, to our relief. "Hey folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out," he wrote.