'Greyhound' Tells the Story of Ernest Krause, a Newly-Appointed Naval Captain

"We will bring hell down from up high," Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) tells his marines in a crucial scene of Greyhound. 

Set in 1942, at the height of the Battle of the Atlantic, the movie tells the story of a professional Naval Captain heading to the front for the first time, capturing how he takes on the mighty task of commanding a convoy of 37 ships to triumph over a wolf pack of Nazi U-boats. So, is Greyhound based on a true story

'Greyhound' was inspired by true events, but the movie isn't based on a true story.

At the focal point of the movie is Ernest Krause, a professional marine whose first mission as a Naval Captain involves overseeing a convoy of 37 ships as they make their way across the Atlantic Ocean. 