27 Movies That Scarred Us as Kids

By

Everyone has at least one movie they saw before their little mind could handle the content. Sometimes they're films intended for a mature audience you saw at a far-too-early age. But sometimes, they're family films and animated features specifically made with kids in mind! Here are 27 movies that made indelible marks on young viewers —and not in a good way.