The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Is Almost Here — Where Can You Watch It?

It's already Christmas time, which is crazy. Even though people start talking about it months in advance, it always seems to sneak up on you. The United States is going through it, as always, and though these are stressful times with finances tight for everyone, it's important to remember the real spirit of Christmas. The National Tree Lighting ceremony was created as a reminder of that Christmas spirit, and the hundredth annual ceremony is tomorrow evening at 8 p.m. ET. Where can you watch it if you aren't traveling to The White House?