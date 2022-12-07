‘The Voice’ Is Down to Just Five Contestants — Who Won the Instant Save?
Season 22 of The Voice is almost over, and it’s almost time to crown another winner who will join the rankings of Carter Rubin, Cam Anthony, and Girl Named Tom. The audience chose the five finalists who will battle it out for the grand prize on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
In Tuesday’s semi-final, The Voice coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and newbie Camila Cabello waited with bated breath to see which one of their team members made it to the final showdown. Out of the eight finalists, only five of them are still in the running to win the competition.
The fifth finalist was chosen for the finale during the live event. However, the same contestant was almost sent packing on the same night. Find out who the fifth finalist was on The Voice!
Who was the fifth finalist on ‘The Voice?’
The Voice’s panelists are often more competitive than the contestants they mentor each season. On the show, it isn’t surprising to see the judges poke fun at each other and declare their team is the best. Since the semi-finale wrapped, it’s safe to say Blake might be doing some extra gloating.
Blake launched the event with a stellar performance of “Nobody,” which TVLine suggested all “future country contestants should study” due to his robust on-stage personality. He continued having a great night when Bryce Leatherwood was the first contestant chosen for the finals.
The good times kept rolling when Carson Daly announced another Team Blake member, Bodie, made the cut. While Blake had plenty to celebrate, he wasn’t the only one with a victory. Team Camila also had a good night, as Morgan Myles became the third finalist of the night. The selection was huge for Camilla, who just joined The Voice in Season 22.
Following a performance from Carly Pearce, Carson announced the fourth contestant. The host revealed that Brayden Lape earned the fourth spot, meaning Team Blake has three mentees going to the finals.
Unfortunately, three of Team Legend’s contestants — Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, and Omar Jose Cardona, were left onstage to compete for the fifth finalist spot. Team Gwen’s contestant, Justin Aaron, was also in the bottom four. Fortunately, the audience selected Omar as the fifth contestant for the finale after he sang his heart out onstage.
Who won the Instant Save on ‘The Voice’?
After Bryce, Bodie, Morgan, and Brayden were marked safe from being eliminated on The Voice, Parijita, Kim, Omar, and Justin had to remind fans why they made it as far as they did in the competition. The artists competed for an Instant Save in the final moments of the semi-finale. The Instant Save is a chance for the audience to vote for a contestant to be the fifth final contestant.
Omar stunned the crowd during the Instant Save with his take on Lady Gaga’s “You and I.” The rendition swayed fans in his direction, as he became the fifth finalist on The Voice. By winning Instant Save, Omar is the sole contestant representing Team Legend. Sadly, Omar’s win meant Parijita, Kim, and Justin had to go home. However, the singers didn’t hold back during the Instant Save.
Parijita went with a slower tune with “Make You Feel My Love,” and John called the performance “gorgeous,” per HollywoodLife. The “All of Me” crooner also praised his other mentee, Kim, when she sang “All by Myself” for her Instant Save. Justin also shined when he performed “Made a Way” onstage and impressed Gwen and the other panelists.
Catch the two-part Season 22 finale of The Voice at 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 12 and 13 on NBC.