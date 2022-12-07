‘The Voice’ Is Down to Just Five Contestants — Who Won the Instant Save?

In Tuesday’s semi-final, The Voice coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and newbie Camila Cabello waited with bated breath to see which one of their team members made it to the final showdown. Out of the eight finalists, only five of them are still in the running to win the competition.

The fifth finalist was chosen for the finale during the live event. However, the same contestant was almost sent packing on the same night. Find out who the fifth finalist was on The Voice!