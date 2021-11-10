Carly Pearce's Quarantine Divorce Has Fans Speculating Where It All Went Wrong

Country music star Carly Pearce shocked fans when she announced she was filing for divorce from her husband of eight months, fellow country star Michael Ray. The couple, who began dating in 2018 after being professional acquaintances for years, tied the knot in October 2019. By September 2020, however, they had split.

With such an abrupt end to their marriage, many fans of both Carly's and Michael's want to know what caused them to divorce. Speculation began with the release of Carly's song "Next Girl," but she's alluded to other factors that made her marriage unsuitable. So, why did Carly Pearce get divorced? Here's what you need to know.

Why did Carly Pearce get divorced? She said it "was not a flippant decision."

In addition to quarantine and the COVID-19 pandemic, Carly was also undergoing difficulties in her love life. She told People in November 2020 that she and Michael "very quickly realized we were not meant to be." The "Every Little Thing" artist won't, however, call her marriage a mistake. "I believe we don't go through things that we're not supposed to go through. My love was real. I will stand by that forever."

Speculation about the divorce began when Carly released her song "Next Girl," which discussed falling in love with a serial charmer. Lyrics include, "You overlook a lot when he looks like that / He'll charm your mama with that smile / Hide the red flags for a little while." Many thought that the lyrics were jabs at Michael, but Carly clarified the rumors to People: "I left this relationship. I certainly don't want to relive it every night in a song."

She did reveal that the decision to file for divorce wasn't made on a whim during quarantine — many fans thought quarantine attributed to the couple's split as well. "This was not a flippant decision," Carly declared to People. "This was something that I really took time to make sure I was doing the right thing. It was very clear that this was not the marriage that I wanted." She also revealed the couple's relationship was rocky before the pandemic started.

The final hint Carly gave about reasons for her divorce revolved around trust. "It takes two people to work on something. When you love somebody, you trust them."

