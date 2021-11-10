In the video reported by TMZ, Morgan can be heard shouting a racial slur at his friends, saying, "Take care of this p---y-a-- [n-word]." The public was swift to denounce his racist language, and in addition to being suspended by his record label, Morgan issued statements of apology, per People .

Morgan's statement at the time read, "I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever."

In addition to his apology, Morgan was to donate $500,000 to Black-led organizations, including the Black Music Action Coalition. However, as of September 2021, the musician has still not made good on his promise.

Fans hope that his suspension from music awards shows sets a no-tolerance policy when it comes to misconduct in the music industry.