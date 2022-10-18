‘The Voice’ Season 22: This Lineup of Battle Advisors Is Music to Our Ears
As John Legend, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani continue their search for America’s next singing superstar, they’ll have help from The Voice’s Season 22 guest coaches — or “Battle Advisors,” if we’re using the NBC show’s terminology.
The Season 22 battles began on Oct. 10 and are set to continue for the rest of the month, so read on to meet this season’s Battle Advisors — and other reasons this season of the reality competition has already made headlines.
The guest coaches for ‘The Voice’ Season 22 include Jazmine Sullivan and Sean Paul.
On Aug. 17, The Voice revealed its Battle Advisors for Season 22, as NBC Insider reported. Those guest coaches are Jazmine Sullivan (Team Legend), Charlie Puth (Team Camila), Jimmie Allen (Team Blake), and Sean Paul (Team Gwen).
Jazmine is a two-time Grammy winner — and a 15-time Grammy nominee! — who won the Best R&B Album Grammy for her release “Heaux Tales.”
Charlie, meanwhile, is the singer-songwriter behind hit songs “See You Again” and “Attention,” and he released his third studio album, “Charlie,” on Oct. 7.
Jimmie also released his third studio album recently, dropping “Tulip Drive” in June. He was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Last but not least is Sean Paul, the Jamaican rapper who brought us “Get Busy,” “Temperature,” and other chart-topping dancehall hits.
Former advisor Camila Cabello is a first-time ‘Voice’ coach this season.
Camila has gone from Team Legend Battle Adviser for Season 21 to full-fledged coach for Season 22, landing a spinning red chair of her very own.
“I loved being an advisor on John’s team last year and it was a great introduction to the show’s mentorship,” Camila told Parade.com recently. “It only made me want my own team even more! I am totally competitive! When I hear an incredible voice, I do anything to get them on my team.”
Blake Shelton is giving up his red chair after Season 23.
Blake announced in an Oct. 11 Instagram post that Season 23 of The Voice, airing in Spring 2023, will be his last. The “Happy Anywhere” singer is the only person to have coached every season so far.
“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Blake told his Instagram followers.
The country star went on, “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice, from NBC [to] every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best.”
Blake also said he has made “lifelong bonds” with The Voice host Carson Daly and “every single one of [his] fellow coaches over the years.” He also gave a special shout-out to Gwen, whom he married in 2021 after they bonded on set.