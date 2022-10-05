Wanna Feel Old? Morgan Wallen Was on 'The Voice' 8 Years Ago

Country singer Morgan Wallen has certainly been going through some things, which is putting it mildly. In February 2021 the country music singer was busted by way of a neighbor's doorbell camera for tossing racial slurs around, per TMZ.

He was immediately dropped by his label while radio and streaming stations slowly began phasing out his music. After some reflecting which included meeting with Black leaders to discuss how deeply painful his words were, things began steadily climbing back up.