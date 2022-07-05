Here Are the Funniest Memes and Reactions to Usher's Tiny Desk Performance

The last few weeks have been rather interesting for many male R&B singers. If you’ve been MIA, Omarion faced major criticism for his lack of vocals during his June 23 Verzuz battle against Mario; not to mention, Ray J was slammed for his own rough vocals and blaming his son for his lackluster performance.

However, R&B legend Usher has proven that there is still hope for male R&B singers, thanks to his June 30 Tiny Desk concert.