Morgan Wallen Can't Seem to Stay out of Trouble — Let's Take a Look at His Problematic History Wallen has been in and out of trouble, both legal and otherwise, since his time on 'The Voice.' By Jennifer Tisdale Apr. 8 2024, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

In a January 2021 interview with Billboard, country singer Morgan Wallen spoke fondly about a 2019 tour he did with Florida Georgia Line and his collaborator, Hardy. At the time of the interview, it had been seven years since Wallen burst onto the music scene via The Voice. After being eliminated during the show's playoffs, he was more determined than ever to make it in music. Fast-forward to 2019 where Wallen decided to pierce his ear using a guitar string and bit of liquid courage.

Deciding to get a piercing while tipsy is certainly far from scandalous, but alcohol would seemingly continue to be an issue for Wallen as his reported intoxicated antics grew more serious. In April 2024 he was arrested and charged with three felony counts. Unfortunately this incident apparently occurred after a night of drinking. This appears to be a pattern in the singer's life. Let's take a look at Wallen's criminal history and some of his problematic behavior.

Source: Getty Images Morgan Wallen with Florida Georgia Line

Morgan Wallen's criminal history dates back to 2016.

According to the New York Post, Wallen was charged with a DUI in 2016 but it was eventually dismissed. It sounds as if the singer was pretty lucky that time. The same cannot be said for his arrest in May 2020. After spending an evening at Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk on Lower Broadway in Nashville, Wallen was seen kicking glass stems sometime around 11 p.m., per WKRN.

Authorities say he was asked to leave several times but Wallen refused. He then "got into multiple verbal altercations with people passing by and was arrested due to being intoxicated in public," the outlet reported. It would appear this was also meant to protect Wallen from himself as police decided he was likely to injure himself or someone else. He was released on a $500 bond and took to Twitter to apologize.

In a since-deleted tweet Wallen wrote, "Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected." Four years later, Wallen was arrested again at a different bar owned by another singer.

Source: Getty Images; Instagram/@chiefsonbroadway Morgan Wallen April 2024 mugshot; Chief's on Broadway bar in Nashville

In the early hours of April 8, 2024, Wallen was "charged with three felony counts ... in connection with an incident at Eric Church's new honky tonk on Broadway," per News Channel 5 Nashville. Wallen was partying at Chief's on Broadway bar when he allegedly threw a chair over its balcony nearly hitting Metro Nashville police officers. He was arrested after staff told authorities Wallen was responsible and later posted bond valued at $15,250. He is due in court May 3, 2024.

Morgan Wallen has also engaged in very questionable behavior.

In October 2020, Wallen was scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live when he took to Instagram in order to break some bad news. The video has since been deleted, but according to NPR, Wallen said he "got a call from the show letting me know I will no longer be able to play." Wallen then added, "I respect the show's decision, because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this." This decision was made after videos of Wallen partying with fans sans a mask surfaced. His behavior put everyone at risk for COVID-19.