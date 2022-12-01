David Foster Has Been Married to His Wife Katharine McPhee Since 2019
There are few living musicians that can compare to David Foster in terms of accolades. The Canadian musician, composer, arranger, record producer and music executive has taken the industry by storm over the near-six decades that he has been in the spotlight. Throughout that time, he has achieved accolades on countless occasions for his work, nabbing 16 Grammy Awards and a whopping 47 nominations overall.
It goes without saying at this point that David is about as accomplished as can be in his field, but who is he when he isn't making music? Namely, what do we know about his wife? Keep reading for a candid look at David's personal life.
Who is David Foster's wife? He is currently married to Katharine McPhee.
Despite the noted 34-year age gap between him and his wife, David happily married American singer/songwriter and actress Katharine McPhee in 2019. The couple was first spotted getting cozy back in 2017, and they weren't exactly shy about hiding their feelings for one another. In July 2018, news of their engagement emerged as David finalized his divorce from former spouse, Yolanda Hadid, and Katharine ended her two-year relationship with Elyes Gabel, who she starred alongside in Scorpion.
In June 2019, the duo officially were wed in London, and the rest was history. In the time since, David and Katharine have continued that mentality of not being shy with their love. For their first wedding anniversary in 2020, Katharine shared a flick on Instagram with the caption, "A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life, love you. Here’s to the future! (Oh and happy anniversary to the other love of my life – this dreamy dress! Thank you @ZacPosen!!)."
Then, in October 2020, Katharine seemingly confirmed that she was pregnant with her and David's first child together. In a since-archived Instagram Story at the time, she said "Thank you, Aperol Spritz," showing off a liquor gift from the company. "I won’t be drinking this anytime soon, wink, wink," she further noted, hinting at a pregnancy, "But, I’m very excited! Who’s coming over for an Italian-inspired cocktail?"
Four months later, their son, whose name is Rennie David Foster, was born, as confirmed by Us Weekly.
"Kat McPhee and David Foster are the proud parents of a baby boy. Everything went well. Mom and baby are healthy," a source told the publication at the time.
In the years since, David and Katharine have been happily married and raising their young child together in Los Angeles.
David and Katharine recently performed at the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting.
In another public display of the affection that they share for one another, David and Katharine took to one of the holiday's biggest stages, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, to share their musical talents with millions of viewers. Indeed, the loving couple performed songs such as the holiday classic "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas" for the 90th iteration of the famed tree lighting ceremony.
With Katharine donning all white for her majestic singing performance, and David draped in houndstooth print while playing the piano, the performance was certainly one for the ages.
If you missed David and Katharine's live set, you can check out the full 2022 tree lighting ceremony on YouTube.