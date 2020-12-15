These Holiday Cocktail Recipes Deserve a Round of Santa-Plaus

This cocktail looks like a snowy Christmas morning. For this gin and tonic, you'll need to do a little prep work first. Dissolve 100 grams of caster sugar into 100 milliliters of boiling water, then pour the mixture into a small jar with (non-chemically treated) spruce or fir tree needles. Give it a little stir with an immersion blender and then add in a half of a teaspoon of citric acid. Leave it overnight and then strain it to add it to your favorite gin and tonic recipe for a festive twist. Don't forget to garnish with Christmas tree trimmings!