Mickey Guyton on Son's Health Scare: "I Saw My Baby Slipping Away From Me" (EXCLUSIVE)By Pretty Honore
May. 16 2022, Published 10:24 a.m. ET
In February of 2022, Mickey Guyton joined the long list of musical icons who, over the years, have been tapped to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. The country singer made her industry debut less than a decade ago. Since then, she’s amassed a loyal following and a number of Grammy and CMT Award nominations.
Although the “Black Like Me” singer is normally tight-lipped about her personal life, she got candid about motherhood and the challenges of being a Black country singer in an exclusive interview with Distractify.
Meet country singer Mickey Guyton.
Born in Arlington, Texas, Mickey’s southern roots run deep. At an early age, she was exposed to the realities of racial discrimination, which would prove to be a consistent theme in Mickey’s life — and her music — for years to come.
Mickey reflected on how the social climate has evolved since her childhood, which, according to her, isn't very much. “I think people are becoming more aware of the things [that are] happening to little Black and brown kids, but I'm not exactly sure how much has changed,” she asserted.
Mickey said her past experiences have only made her more adamant about making the world a safer place for her now 1-year-old son Grayson.
Mickey Guyton shares a son with her husband, Grant Savoy.
Mickey met her husband, Grant Savoy, by way of a mutual friend. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child four years later. In late 2021, outlets reported that Grayson was severely ill and had been hospitalized. Mickey recounted the incident, which she described as “terrifying," in her interview with Distractify.
“He got a stomach bug that was severe, and he became extremely dehydrated,” Mickey explained. “I saw my baby slipping away from me ... He had to go to the emergency room, and then he had to spend about 12 hours in the ICU.”
Amid her son’s health scare, Mickey said she gained perspective about her own childhood. “Now I understand why my mom was so crazy over us,” Mickey shared. “But he's completely better. He's so strong.”
Days ahead of her Super Bowl LVI performance at the SoFi stadium, Grayson celebrated his first birthday, and soon he'll be enrolled in preschool. As her baby prepares to leave the nest, Mickey teamed up with 3M to make sure that he has a safe space to land.
Mickey Guyton teamed up with 3M to create safer school zones for underprivileged communities.
The CDC reports that road traffic accidents are the leading cause of death of kids under 5 — this is especially true in underprivileged areas around the world. As part of 3M's School Zone Safety Initiative, the company is collaborating with communities and government agencies to create safer school zones for 100 schools across 24 countries by the year 2024.
Mickey said of the campaign, “Taking this step to help underrepresented communities first, I'd say that's taking a step [forward].”
“We still have a long way to go,” the singer added.
You can learn more about 3M’s School Zone Safety Initiative here.