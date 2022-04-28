Kenny Pickett Fiancée: Inside the Footballer's RelationshipBy Anna Garrison
Apr. 28 2022, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
Every year, the NFL draft brings sports fans and hopeful athletes together to see what's in store for their favorite football teams. One of this year's draft picks, Kenny Pickett, is a quarterback who recently played for the University of Pittsburgh. Now, there are rumors he could be drafted by teams such as the New Orleans Saints or the North Carolina Panthers.
As many athletes know, it's important to have a great support system. Recently, Kenny proposed to his long-term girlfriend Amy Paternoster, who has become his fiancée! Here's everything we know about Amy and the happy couple.
Who is Kenny Pickett's fiancée?
Not much is known about how Kenny and Amy met, but the pair went Instagram-official with their relationship for the first time in April 2021. In a sweet photo of the two sitting side by side, Kenny captioned the snap, "rumor has it." Kenny attended the University of Pittsburgh and majored in marketing, while Amy attended Princeton University.
Although they attended different colleges, the pair might have bonded over their mutual love of sports. Kenny, of course, plays football, and Amy plays soccer. From their social media posts, it's clear that once they began dating, Amy visited the University of Pittsburgh at least a few times to cheer on her man. Kenny has also made a few Instagram appearances at her games, so it's great to see such a supportive and sporty couple!
On Jan. 23, 2022, Amy posted a sweet series of photos announcing her engagement to Kenny. In a lengthy caption, she wrote, "When I think of my life, I think of you - because I will never be able to go a day without you. I cannot put into words the love I have for you, but I promise to show you every day for the rest of my life. I am so blessed to have found such a perfect man and to have the privilege of knowing, loving and sharing a life with you."
She concluded the post writing, "You are my everything: my other half, my best friend, my soulmate. I promise to always be by your side - to always laugh with you, support you, and love you more each and every day. I can’t wait to experience all of Gods blessings with you, and to call you my husband! I love you more, forever and always."
Kenny, on the other hand, kept things simple. In his own post celebrating their engagement, he wrote, "Got tired of calling you my girlfriend…here’s to a lifetime with the person I cherish more than anything in the world. You make me a better person and I could not imagine life without you. I love you more forever and always!!"
Congratulations to the happy couple for their engagement and Kenny's pending performance in the NFL draft. Fans will have to stay tuned for news of the wedding and his luck with the NFL!