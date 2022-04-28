On Jan. 23, 2022, Amy posted a sweet series of photos announcing her engagement to Kenny. In a lengthy caption, she wrote, "When I think of my life, I think of you - because I will never be able to go a day without you. I cannot put into words the love I have for you, but I promise to show you every day for the rest of my life. I am so blessed to have found such a perfect man and to have the privilege of knowing, loving and sharing a life with you."