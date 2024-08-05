Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games

A Speedy Love Story: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield's Relationship Timeline Explained

The athletic power couple have been together since Aug. 5, 2022.

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Published Aug. 5 2024, 2:02 p.m. ET

(l-r): Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield
Source: Instagram/@nojo18

On Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, American track and field athlete Noah Lyles earned a historic win for TEAM USA in his first Olympic win of his career. The sprinter won gold in the 100-meter race, becoming the first American man to do so in 20 years. The win was a personal best for Noah. He completed the race in 9.79 seconds, making him "the fastest man in the world."

Article continues below advertisement

Before he gained his new title, Noah already had eyes on him due to his personal life. The runner doesn't mind dating while training, as he's been in a long-term relationship with Jamaican runner Junelle Bromfield. Noah and Junelle may root and play for two opposing teams, but they're completely united off the track.

Let's dive into the speedy sports champs' relationship timeline!

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield met through social media in 2017.

(l-r): Noah Lyles and Junelle Brumfield toasting at dinner
Source: Instagram/@nojo18

Noah and Junelle's romance begins long before they make things official. The athletes first connected in 2017 when Junelle contacted him via DMs. She said on Fast Lane Lifestyle that the DM led to them "chit-chatting" and quickly discovering they liked each other. However, Junelle said their practice schedules caused them not to have their first date until 2018, which they admitted didn't go so well. After the awkward date, they decided to remain friends.

Article continues below advertisement

They eventually got it together and officially started dating in 2022.

Although they didn't hit it off on their first date, Junelle and Noah kept in touch. By 2021, they were in different relationships but crossed paths at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, where she won bronze in the mixed 4×400 meter relay. In 2022, Noah broke up with his ex-girlfriend and reached out to Junelle once they were both single. The second date proved to be a charm, as they quietly began dating for a year afterwards.

Article continues below advertisement

Noah and Junelle celebrated their first anniversary in August 2023.

Sometimes, you have to let a relationship marinate a little before you decide to bring the world into it. This was the case for Noah and Junelle, who kept their relationship under wraps until their first anniversary. Noah began the celebratory occasion by posting several photos of him and Junelle for National Girlfriend Day on Aug. 1, 2023. In the post, he described his girlfriend as his "best friend" and "Goofy fun buddy."

Article continues below advertisement

He followed up with another post on Aug. 5, which was a photo montage of the couple's cutest moments. Noah also hinted at putting a ring on Junelle's finger one day.

"Could be forever!" he wrote under the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Junelle was by Noah's side as he accepted a prestigious athletic award in December 2023.

Junelle and Noah may do the same thing for a living, but there's no competition between the athletic power couple. In December 2023, Junelle accompanied her boo as he accepted the award for men's World Athletes of the Year on the track by World Athletics, per the Olympics' official website. The couple dazzled at the event as she praised Noah's accomplishment on Instagram.

"I’m so happy to be sharing these moments with you," Junelle wrote. "Congratulations Baby."

Article continues below advertisement

The couple attended the Paris Olympics together in 2024.

(l-r): Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield hugging while celeberating his Olympic gold medal
Source: Instagram/@junellebromfield

In July 2024, Noah and Junelle both competed at the Paris Olympic Games. The couple celebrated the iconic moment with a video of them dancing in an Instagram reel. Junelle shared several photos of her before racing at the Games, as well as a photo of her hugging Noah after his historic victory on Aug. 4.

"The double is alive!!" she captioned the post.

And while some fans were upset that Junelle was technically rooting for the opposing team, few can say she's not loyal to and supportive of her man!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' Relationship Timeline: Looking Back at the Athletes' Love Story

Henrik Christiansen Is in Love With More Than Just the Olympics' Chocolate Muffins — Meet His Girlfriend

Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall Share a Passion for Track and a Love for Each Other

Latest Summer Olympic Games News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.