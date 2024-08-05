A Speedy Love Story: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield's Relationship Timeline Explained

On Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, American track and field athlete Noah Lyles earned a historic win for TEAM USA in his first Olympic win of his career. The sprinter won gold in the 100-meter race, becoming the first American man to do so in 20 years. The win was a personal best for Noah. He completed the race in 9.79 seconds, making him "the fastest man in the world."

Before he gained his new title, Noah already had eyes on him due to his personal life. The runner doesn't mind dating while training, as he's been in a long-term relationship with Jamaican runner Junelle Bromfield. Noah and Junelle may root and play for two opposing teams, but they're completely united off the track. Let's dive into the speedy sports champs' relationship timeline!

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield met through social media in 2017.

Noah and Junelle's romance begins long before they make things official. The athletes first connected in 2017 when Junelle contacted him via DMs. She said on Fast Lane Lifestyle that the DM led to them "chit-chatting" and quickly discovering they liked each other. However, Junelle said their practice schedules caused them not to have their first date until 2018, which they admitted didn't go so well. After the awkward date, they decided to remain friends.

They eventually got it together and officially started dating in 2022.

Although they didn't hit it off on their first date, Junelle and Noah kept in touch. By 2021, they were in different relationships but crossed paths at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, where she won bronze in the mixed 4×400 meter relay. In 2022, Noah broke up with his ex-girlfriend and reached out to Junelle once they were both single. The second date proved to be a charm, as they quietly began dating for a year afterwards.

Noah and Junelle celebrated their first anniversary in August 2023.

Sometimes, you have to let a relationship marinate a little before you decide to bring the world into it. This was the case for Noah and Junelle, who kept their relationship under wraps until their first anniversary. Noah began the celebratory occasion by posting several photos of him and Junelle for National Girlfriend Day on Aug. 1, 2023. In the post, he described his girlfriend as his "best friend" and "Goofy fun buddy."

He followed up with another post on Aug. 5, which was a photo montage of the couple's cutest moments. Noah also hinted at putting a ring on Junelle's finger one day. "Could be forever!" he wrote under the post.

Junelle was by Noah's side as he accepted a prestigious athletic award in December 2023.

Junelle and Noah may do the same thing for a living, but there's no competition between the athletic power couple. In December 2023, Junelle accompanied her boo as he accepted the award for men's World Athletes of the Year on the track by World Athletics, per the Olympics' official website. The couple dazzled at the event as she praised Noah's accomplishment on Instagram. "I’m so happy to be sharing these moments with you," Junelle wrote. "Congratulations Baby."

The couple attended the Paris Olympics together in 2024.