Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall Share a Passion for Track and a Love for Each Other "It's almost like the validation of everything we've gone through for the past five-plus years." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 2 2024, 2:11 p.m. ET

The three photos currently pinned to Tara Davis-Woodhall's Instagram account highlight what matters most to the track and field athlete. And while one is an announcement for her ad partnership with Lululemon, it shows her love for the sport in which she got a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

These pictures also feature the long jumper with her husband, Paralympic sprinter Hunter Woodhall. One appears to be an engagement photo shoot, the other is of their wedding day, and the Lululemon ad is a representation of what originally brought them together. There might have been a time when both elite athletes couldn't imagine loving anything more. Then they met each other. Let's take a look at Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall's relationship timeline.

Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall's relationship timeline starts when they were seniors in high school.

According to The Knot, Tara and Hunter met in 2017 at a track meet when they were both seniors in high school. In a video from their YouTube channel, the happy couple described that day in great detail. Tara is from California and Hunter is from Utah, but they were both in Idaho for the Simplot Games.

It was Tara who noticed Hunter first, while they were both warming up for their respective events. She admitted to "not knowing he didn't have legs," which ultimately didn't matter. Hunter was just as taken by Tara and while she was running the 400 hurdles. He texted his friend Tucker and said, "That's the girl I'm gonna marry." They finally talked the next day after Hunter was done with his race. Tara gave him a hug at the finish line, and that was it for a while.

They reconnected after following each other on X (formerly Twitter). Tara DM'd Hunter when she saw he was up one night, tweeting. They began dating after that which meant a long-distance relationship as Tara started out at the University of Georgia from 2017 to 2018, then transferred to the University of Texas. Hunter was at the University of Arkansas.

Hunter proposed to Tara in Cabo San Lucas.

In September 2021, after Tara had competed in the Summer 2020 Olympics in Tokyo — while Hunter was at the 2020 Paralympics — he proposed to her. Hunter hired a designer to build an installation on a gorgeous beach, while a professional photographer documented the moment Tara said yes.

They were married a little over a year later, in October 2022. They exchanged vows at "D'Vine Grace Vineyard in McKinney, Texas, in front of dozens of loved ones," per People. Tara said yes to the very first wedding dress she tried on, a stunning Galia Lahav piece with a plunging neckline. What she liked most about it was how much it felt like a wedding dress. "I feel like my dress is just simply for my wedding and there's nowhere else I could wear it except my wedding," she said.