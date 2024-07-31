Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Norwegian Swimmer Henrik Christiansen Is Obsessed With the Olympics' Chocolate Muffins "The single greatest thing about the Olympic Village so far," said the swimmer on TikTok. By Sara Belcher Updated Jul. 31 2024, 1:51 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@henrikchristians1

Since Olympic athletes began sharing their experiences at the games on TikTok, viewers have gotten a much more intimate look at what it's really like at the international sports competition. We've seen the cardboard beds, heard rumors about the rampant summer flings, and we've even seen the cafeteria. But Norweigan swimmer Henrik Christiansen is making sure his followers know that the best part of the 2024 Paris Olympics is the chocolate muffins.

The swimmer, who will compete in the Men's 1500m freestyle on Aug. 3, cannot get over the chocolate muffins available in the cafeteria. And just from his TikToks alone, they look like they're worth the hype.

Source: TikTok/@henrikchristians1 The chocolate muffin in question

Henrik Christiansen can't stop posting about the chocolate muffins.

Though plenty of the Olympic competitors have had mixed reviews for the food available to them during their stay in the athletes' accommodations, Henrik is more than happy with one specific offering in particular. Among the various options available to the athletes, there are double chocolate muffins featuring a gooey chocolate center. Though they're arguably more of a dessert option than a meal, there seems to be no limit to the number of these muffins the swimmer will consume in a day.

The muffin first appeared in a TikTok Henrik posted reviewing the food; it was just a small feature in the middle of the video, earning an 11/10 rating, but almost every TikTok he's posted since, excluding the ones of the Opening Ceremony, has included the decadent muffin. "The single greatest thing about the Olympic Village so far," he captioned a post spotlighting the muffin.

