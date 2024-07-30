Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports

2024 Olympics: The Star-Studded Lineup of Celebrities Attending and Cheering

Take a gander at all the famous faces spotted at the 2024 Summer Olympics — yes, Ariana Grande is one of them!

By

Published Jul. 30 2024, 1:25 p.m. ET

Celebrities at the 2024 Olympics: Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, and Tom Cruise
Source: Getty Images

The 2024 Olympics in Paris not only features the world’s top athletes competing for gold but also attracts a stunning array of celebrities dressed in high-fashion looks, adding a touch of Hollywood glamor to the event. Here’s a look at the star-studded lineup of celebrities at the Olympics, cheering on their favorite teams and adding a dash of social sparkle to the festivities.

Article continues below advertisement

Snoop Dogg

celebrities at olympics spike lee
Source: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg

Ariana Grande

celebrities at olympics ariana grande
Source: Getty Images

Ariana Grande dazzled in a pastel pink '50s-esque evening gown at the Olympic opening ceremony and stayed for the women's artistic gymnastics qualifications. Oh, and she also crossed paths with Baz Luhrmann, director of the Elvis biopic.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Jonas

celebrities at olympics nick jonas

Nick Jonas was spotted looking a bit concerned at the 2024 Olympics. Champagne problems, perhaps?

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Cruise

celebrities at olympics tom cruise
Source: Getty Images

Tom Cruise was all smiles at the 2024 Olympics, even tossing out a few air kisses to fans! For those in attendance, it was a win-win — who needs a gold medal when you’ve got Tom’s charm?

Article continues below advertisement

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

celebrities at olympics chrissy teigen john legend
Source: Getty Images

It was a family affair for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 2024 Olympics, as they brought along their kids, Luna, 8, and Miles, 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Snoop Dogg

celebrities at olympics snoop dogg
Source: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg stayed busy at the 2024 Olympics, helping host the Paris Opening Ceremony and carrying the Olympic flame through the streets.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Chastain

celebrities at olympics jessica chastain
Source: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain was spotted at the 2024 Olympics wearing a cozy, chunky Ralph Lauren sweater and enjoying the festivities with her two kids, Giulietta and Augustus, whom she shares with her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

Article continues below advertisement

Spike Lee

celebrities at olympics spike lee
Source: Getty Images

Spike Lee was getting hyped during the first half of the Men's Group Phase (Group C) game between Serbia and the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

Infanta Sofía of Spain and Princess Leonor of Asturias

celebrities at olympics princess leonor princess sofia
Source: Getty Images

(L-R) Infanta Sofía of Spain and Princess Leonor of Asturias

Infanta Sofía of Spain and Princess Leonor of Asturias certainly turned heads as they reportedly attended the 2024 Olympics in Paris to support the Spanish athletes.

Article continues below advertisement

Jill Biden

celebrities at olympics jill biden
Source: Getty Images

Aside from this photo, Jill Biden seemed to truly enjoy her experience at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. She was wearing a classic white patriotic Ralph Lauren sweater.

Article continues below advertisement

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

celebrities at olympics nina dobrev shaun white
Source: Getty Images

Is it just us, or does Nina Dobrev seem to never age? At 35, she's looking spectacular. If you're wondering why she showed up to the Olympics with a cane and sometimes in a wheelchair, it's because she was in an accident.

Article continues below advertisement

Mick Jagger

celebrities at olympics mick jagger
Source: Getty Images

Frontman and founding member of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, 81, and his son Deveraux, 7, closely watched the fencing unfold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Article continues below advertisement

Cynthia Erivo

celebrities at olympics cynthia erivo

English actress and singer Cynthia Erivo was spotted wearing an emerald green '50s-esque dress alongside Ariana Grande. And if you're wondering if these two talented stars are friends in real life, the answer is yes!

Article continues below advertisement

Anna Wintour

celebrities at olympics anna wintour

What? You thought Anna Wintour would ditch her signature black shades at the 2024 Summer Olympics? Think again!

Article continues below advertisement

Flavor Flav

celebrities at olympics flavor flav
Source: Getty Images

Flavor Flav was in attendance at the 2024 Olympics, and of course, he sported an oversized USA Water Polo timepiece around his neck. It was made for him by Maggie Steffens's sister-in-law, who tragically died after traveling to Paris to watch the team compete.

Article continues below advertisement

Lady Gaga

celebrities at olympics lady gaga
Source: Getty Images

After dazzling in a burlesque-inspired Dior couture ensemble surrounded by flamingo pink feathers, Lady Gaga didn’t just take her bow — she stuck around to soak up the sports action!

As the 2024 Olympics continue to unfold, the parade of celebrity appearances is bound to amplify the excitement even further!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Time to Start the Countdown! Here's How Long the Olympic Games Last

Olympics Uniforms Ranked: Seychelles Looks Like They Work For "an Internet Startup Company"

Understanding "AIN:" What It Means for Athletes at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games

Latest Sports News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.