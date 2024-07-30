Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports 2024 Olympics: The Star-Studded Lineup of Celebrities Attending and Cheering Take a gander at all the famous faces spotted at the 2024 Summer Olympics — yes, Ariana Grande is one of them! By Jennifer Farrington Published Jul. 30 2024, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The 2024 Olympics in Paris not only features the world’s top athletes competing for gold but also attracts a stunning array of celebrities dressed in high-fashion looks, adding a touch of Hollywood glamor to the event. Here’s a look at the star-studded lineup of celebrities at the Olympics, cheering on their favorite teams and adding a dash of social sparkle to the festivities.

Article continues below advertisement

Snoop Dogg

Source: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg

Ariana Grande

Source: Getty Images

Ariana Grande dazzled in a pastel pink '50s-esque evening gown at the Olympic opening ceremony and stayed for the women's artistic gymnastics qualifications. Oh, and she also crossed paths with Baz Luhrmann, director of the Elvis biopic.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas was spotted looking a bit concerned at the 2024 Olympics. Champagne problems, perhaps?

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Cruise

Source: Getty Images

Tom Cruise was all smiles at the 2024 Olympics, even tossing out a few air kisses to fans! For those in attendance, it was a win-win — who needs a gold medal when you’ve got Tom’s charm?

Article continues below advertisement

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Source: Getty Images

It was a family affair for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 2024 Olympics, as they brought along their kids, Luna, 8, and Miles, 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Snoop Dogg

Source: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg stayed busy at the 2024 Olympics, helping host the Paris Opening Ceremony and carrying the Olympic flame through the streets.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Chastain

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain was spotted at the 2024 Olympics wearing a cozy, chunky Ralph Lauren sweater and enjoying the festivities with her two kids, Giulietta and Augustus, whom she shares with her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

Article continues below advertisement

Spike Lee

Source: Getty Images

Spike Lee was getting hyped during the first half of the Men's Group Phase (Group C) game between Serbia and the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

Infanta Sofía of Spain and Princess Leonor of Asturias

Source: Getty Images (L-R) Infanta Sofía of Spain and Princess Leonor of Asturias

Infanta Sofía of Spain and Princess Leonor of Asturias certainly turned heads as they reportedly attended the 2024 Olympics in Paris to support the Spanish athletes.

Article continues below advertisement

Jill Biden

Source: Getty Images

Aside from this photo, Jill Biden seemed to truly enjoy her experience at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. She was wearing a classic white patriotic Ralph Lauren sweater.

Article continues below advertisement

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

Source: Getty Images

Is it just us, or does Nina Dobrev seem to never age? At 35, she's looking spectacular. If you're wondering why she showed up to the Olympics with a cane and sometimes in a wheelchair, it's because she was in an accident.

Article continues below advertisement

Mick Jagger

Source: Getty Images

Frontman and founding member of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, 81, and his son Deveraux, 7, closely watched the fencing unfold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Article continues below advertisement

Cynthia Erivo

English actress and singer Cynthia Erivo was spotted wearing an emerald green '50s-esque dress alongside Ariana Grande. And if you're wondering if these two talented stars are friends in real life, the answer is yes!

Article continues below advertisement

Anna Wintour

What? You thought Anna Wintour would ditch her signature black shades at the 2024 Summer Olympics? Think again!

Article continues below advertisement

Flavor Flav

Source: Getty Images

Flavor Flav was in attendance at the 2024 Olympics, and of course, he sported an oversized USA Water Polo timepiece around his neck. It was made for him by Maggie Steffens's sister-in-law, who tragically died after traveling to Paris to watch the team compete.

Article continues below advertisement

Lady Gaga

Source: Getty Images