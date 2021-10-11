Is Jessica Chastain Married? Here's the Truth About Her Husband and Kids

Is Jessica Chastain Married? Here's the Truth About Her Husband and KidsBy Stephanie Harper
Oct. 11 2021, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
If you’ve been keeping up with Jessica Chastain's latest show, Scenes From a Marriage, with Oscar Isaac, you’ll notice how toxic the on-screen romance between the two is. The dramatic miniseries sheds light on infidelity and how for some people, monogamy is an unsolvable problem. Jessica Chastain’s marriage in real life is unlike the reel-life marriage, though. Here’s what you should know about her husband and her kids.
Who is Jessica Chastain's husband?
Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo married in 2017. They like to keep their relationship private, but we know a few details from various interviews. According to The Wall Street Journal, when Jessica first met Gian, getting married wasn’t her top priority.
She said, “He knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in, and then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating — he’s worth celebrating. I actually love being married. I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him."
Gian is a count, which means Jessica is a countess. Gian's family name dates back to 973 A.D., and he makes a living as a fashion publicist. Once upon a time, he was the head of PR for Armani. Jessica and Gian got married in Italy back in 2017, with stars like Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt on the guest list.
They met for the first time in Paris at a fashion show the day she was nominated for an Academy Award for the best supporting actress for her role in The Help. Although they love to keep their relationship super private, she has occasionally posted some cute pictures with Gian.
Who are Jessica Chastain's kids?
Just like her marriage, Jessica also keeps news about her children, private. What we do know for sure is that they have a little girl named Guilietta Chastaine Passi. Guilietta was born in April 2018 with the help of a surrogate, but Jessica didn’t confirm that she’d become a mother until December that year.
In 2020, reports came out about Jessica and Gian welcoming their second child. The two were spotted pushing the newborn around in a stroller but more details than that never came about. In Hollywood, rumors about most female celebrities becoming pregnant are always making their rounds, but as of now in 2021, Jessica isn’t pregnant or expecting a third child.