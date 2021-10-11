Is Jessica Chastain Married? Here's the Truth About Her Husband and Kids

If you’ve been keeping up with Jessica Chastain 's latest show, Scenes From a Marriage , with Oscar Isaac , you’ll notice how toxic the on-screen romance between the two is. The dramatic miniseries sheds light on infidelity and how for some people, monogamy is an unsolvable problem. Jessica Chastain’s marriage in real life is unlike the reel-life marriage, though. Here’s what you should know about her husband and her kids.

Who is Jessica Chastain's husband?

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo married in 2017. They like to keep their relationship private, but we know a few details from various interviews. According to The Wall Street Journal, when Jessica first met Gian, getting married wasn’t her top priority.

She said, “He knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in, and then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating — he’s worth celebrating. I actually love being married. I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him."

Gian is a count, which means Jessica is a countess. Gian's family name dates back to 973 A.D., and he makes a living as a fashion publicist. Once upon a time, he was the head of PR for Armani. Jessica and Gian got married in Italy back in 2017, with stars like Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt on the guest list.

They met for the first time in Paris at a fashion show the day she was nominated for an Academy Award for the best supporting actress for her role in The Help. Although they love to keep their relationship super private, she has occasionally posted some cute pictures with Gian.