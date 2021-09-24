'Scenes from a Marriage' Mostly Takes Place in Jonathan and Mira's Home — Where Did the Show Film?

The HBO miniseries Scenes from a Marriage follows spouses Mira (Jessica Chastain) and Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) through the demise of their relationship. The tech executive and her philosophy professor husband deal with infidelity and betrayal as their marriage crumbles.

The five-episode limited series is a remake of Ingmar Bergman's 1973 Swedish original of the same name. The episodes largely follow the married duo at the home they share with their daughter, Ava (Sophia Kopera).