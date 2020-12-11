What Is the Meaning of Taylor Swift's Song, "Champagne Problems"?

Though Taylor has broken her own mold with regards to how she teases her new music, she has continued to put out songs that are laden in meaning. They also still contain a plethora of Easter eggs.

Less than 24 hours after announcing the existence of her ninth studio album, "evermore," Taylor Swift has released all 15 tracks (plus two bonus ones). The work came less than five months after "folklore's" debut in July of 2020. It is meant to be a sister album with a similar mood, sound, and style.

What is the meaning of "champagne problems"?

Because Taylor and her longtime beau, Joe Alwyn, have been dealing with engagement rumors, some listeners are concerned that the song tells a story about the demise of their own relationship.

One "evermore" song that has been getting a lot of attention online is "champagne problems." It tells the story of a couple who deal with a failed proposal, though their family members have already popped the bubbly in a preemptive celebration.

What is the "champagne problems" meaning?

Taylor collaborated with William Bowery (which is the pseudonym for her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn) on three songs featured "evermore." These tracks include the album's titular song, "evermore," plus "coney island," and "champagne problems." The latter of these songs is getting a lot of buzz online. Fans are hoping that "champagne problems" follows "folklore's" trend of telling stories through other perspectives, rather than mirroring Taylor's own life.

That's because the song is about a relationship in which the two people involved are on completely different paths. Taylor sings from the perspective of the person who turns down a proposal but who recognizes how entwined her life is with her partner. It opens with one character (the person who proposed) sitting on a train. In the chorus, Taylor croons about breaking the other character's heart.

Article continues below advertisement

"Your mom's ring in your pocket / My picture in your wallet / Your heart was glass, I dropped it / Champagne problems," Taylor sings in the chorus. Taylor then sings about how the other character's family was in on the proposal and how they opened up bottles of Dom Pérignon Champagne in anticipation of the engagement. Instead, Taylor's character turned the proposal down. "You had a speech, you're speechless / Love slipped beyond your reaches / And I couldn't give a reason / Champagne problems."

Article continues below advertisement