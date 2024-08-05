Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Most Hated Runner Alive? Here's Why The Internet Is Dragging Olympian Noah Lyles Noah Lyles's comments about the NBA have made him the most hated athlete at the 2024 Olympics. By D.M. Published Aug. 5 2024, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Sprinter Noah Lyles made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics when he became the first American athlete to win the 100-meter race in 20 years. Noah claimed victory in the 100-meter final with a stunning time of 9.78 seconds, narrowly edging out Jamaica's Oblique Seville, who finished in 9.82 seconds. The race was one of the most anticipated events at the game, and Noah did not disappoint.

Article continues below advertisement

Noah Lyles's journey to Olympic glory has been one of dedication, resilience, and a bit of controversy. The Florida native competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a 200-meter favorite, but he finished in third. However, Noah had an even more triumphant run at the 2023 World Championship, winning the 100- and 200-meter races, per Runner’s World. Noah’s wins earned him the title of one of the fastest men alive, as his 19.52 record was slower than Usain Bolt’s world record.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Why do people hate Noah Lyles?

On Aug. 4, Noah made headlines again after winning the 100-meter final. According to ESPN, the match was the closest 100-meter final since Moscow in 1980. However, Noah’s victory has come with some controversy, with some netizens claiming to hate the newly crowned Olympic athlete.

Noah Lyles has become a consistent force on the track field. Noah had a solid run during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but he came back hotter than ever. After winning the 100-meter race at the Paris Olympics, the athlete is being slammed — with some suggesting that his attitude is unlikeable.

Article continues below advertisement

“We were waiting for the names to pop up, and I'm going to be honest, I came over [to Thompson] and I was like: 'I think you got that one, big dawg!'" Lyles said at a post-race news conference (per ESPN). "Something said I need to lean, and I was like, 'I'm going to lean,' because it's that type of race."

Following the event, netizens uncovered an interview Lyles did in 2023, where he mocked the NBA. “The thing that hurts me the most is I have to watch the NBA Finals, and they have world champion on they head,” Lyles said while competing at the World Championships (via Daily Mail). “World champion of what? The United States?”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Noah Lyle is being dragged for his comments.

Noah Lyle sparked a heated debate by questioning the NBA's use of the term "world champions." His comments quickly went viral, drawing a mixed reaction from the sports community. Some athletes and fans agreed with Noah’s perspective, pointing out that the NBA is primarily an American league despite having international players. While others, including prominent NBA stars like Kevin Durant and Austin Rivers, criticized his stance.