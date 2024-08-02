Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Simone Biles Simone Biles on Her Goat Necklace: "[Some] People Love It, Some People Hate It" We LOVE it, Simone. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 2 2024, 5:49 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Aug. 1, right after the queen Simone Biles won the gold (her sixth gold!) in the women's all-around gymnastics final at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, you might have noticed that she had added a sparkly accessory to her outfit.

And no, we're not talking about the shiny accessories on her teeth (i.e., her tooth gems), which she's actually been rocking for a while now. Instead, we're referring to the sparkly goat necklace she was wearing around her neck after the competition.



Simone Biles's goat necklace is fitting for a GOAT.

Considering Simone has been labeled the GOAT — which stands for "greatest of all time" — it seems fitting that she would pay some sort of tribute to this title, right? She's the most decorated gymnast in history, and she damn well deserves to have some fun with that.

"My GOAT necklace is just kind of an ode, because the people love it and some people hate it," Simone said at a press conference after her win. "So, it’s like the best of both worlds. I was like, 'OK, if it goes well, we’ll wear the GOAT necklace; I know people will go crazy over it.' But at the end of the day, it is crazy that I am in the conversation of 'greatest of all' athletes, because I just still think I'm Simone Biles from Spring, Texas, that loves to flip."

Simone Biles's goat necklace was custom made.

According to NBC News, the diamond-encrusted goat necklace was custom-made by Janet Heller, founder of Janet Heller Fine Jewelry in Calabasas, Calif. Janet said that Simone reached out to her about five weeks prior, to ask about having a goat necklace made for her.