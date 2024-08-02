Distractify
Simone Biles's Tooth Gems Are the Talk of the Town

It's not just Simone's leotard that sparkles.

Published Aug. 2 2024, 12:49 p.m. ET

Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the Olympic Rings and a goat charm on her necklace during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final medal ceremony on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Source: Getty Images

When fans aren't busy cheering on GOAT Simone Biles as she continues to absolutely dominate in artistic gymnastics, they're trying to learn everything they can about the incredible athlete — from her family, to where she lives, to even her teeth, apparently.

That's right, some eagle-eyed fans have noticed while watching the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris that Simone rocks some tooth gems. And she looks fantastic while doing so.

Now brace yourselves (sorry, tooth pun) as we learn more about Simone's sparkly accessory of choice.

Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States poses with a necklace in the likeness of a goat after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Source: Getty Images

Zoom in to see Simone's tooth gems!

Simone Biles's tooth gems are the talk of TikTok.

You may have noticed Simone's tooth gems at the Paris games, but this certainly isn't the first time that the most decorated gymnast in history has been sporting the little jewels on her pearly whites. A New York orthodontist posted about it on TikTok back in August 2023, when Simone was competing at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

"You guys, I'm watching the gymnastics finals, and look at Simone Biles's teeth. She literally has tooth gems on her teeth. I mean, they match her leotard — they look gooood!" the TikToker said.

"I saw them and shouted 'She has sparkles on her teeth!' My husband thought I was crazy lol," someone wrote in the comments.

If you're thinking about getting gems like Simone's, just make sure you book a consultation with your dentist about it. The dentist should be able to apply them for you (the process is painless and short, according to the dentists who spoke to Allure about it in 2022), and it's important that a dentist is also the one to remove them, otherwise you risk harming your enamel. With the right care — which your dentist can also advise you about — you should be able to rock them for between six months to a year.

