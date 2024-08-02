Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Simone Biles Simone Biles's Tooth Gems Are the Talk of the Town It's not just Simone's leotard that sparkles. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 2 2024, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When fans aren't busy cheering on GOAT Simone Biles as she continues to absolutely dominate in artistic gymnastics, they're trying to learn everything they can about the incredible athlete — from her family, to where she lives, to even her teeth, apparently.

Article continues below advertisement

That's right, some eagle-eyed fans have noticed while watching the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris that Simone rocks some tooth gems. And she looks fantastic while doing so. Now brace yourselves (sorry, tooth pun) as we learn more about Simone's sparkly accessory of choice.

Source: Getty Images Zoom in to see Simone's tooth gems!

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles's tooth gems are the talk of TikTok.

You may have noticed Simone's tooth gems at the Paris games, but this certainly isn't the first time that the most decorated gymnast in history has been sporting the little jewels on her pearly whites. A New York orthodontist posted about it on TikTok back in August 2023, when Simone was competing at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

"You guys, I'm watching the gymnastics finals, and look at Simone Biles's teeth. She literally has tooth gems on her teeth. I mean, they match her leotard — they look gooood!" the TikToker said. "I saw them and shouted 'She has sparkles on her teeth!' My husband thought I was crazy lol," someone wrote in the comments.

Article continues below advertisement