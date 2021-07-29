Simone Biles Says She Has the "Twisties" but What Does That Mean?

Tons of athletes have taken center stage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and one of them is the G.O.A.T. Simone Biles . The most decorated U.S. gymnast of all time, she shocked viewers when she withdrew from some of the Olympic events. But another shock came when she said she did so because of her mental health.

For some, it may seem like physical health, not mental, would be a big cause behind this kind of decision. But she said that she "felt good" physically. "I'm in shape," she said on Today on July 27.

Washington Post Emily Giambalvo tweeted what Simone told reporters on July 27: "They saw it a little bit in practice. Having a little bit of the twisties." Emily then noted that it's the "absolute worst." But what does that actually mean?