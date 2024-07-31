Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Snoop Dogg's 2024 Olympics Run Is Unmatched, and Now, He Has a Commemorative Pin Snoop's pin isn't for sale yet, but it could be available soon. By Joseph Allen Published Jul. 31 2024, 9:44 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cocogauff

The 2024 Olympics in Paris have been chock full of surprising outcomes in competition, but one of the biggest surprises of the competition to date has been Snoop Dogg's prominent role in NBC's coverage of the games. While some have been a little confused by the rapper's continued presence, most have been delighted to see him in attendance at competitions, and filming segments throughout the competition.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans celebrate Snoop's presence at the 2024 Olympics, they have also fallen in love with a commemorative pin designed for the rapper. Here's what we know about Snoop Dogg's Olympic pin.

Article continues below advertisement

Snoop Dogg's Olympic pin is the hottest Paris 2024 merch.

Snoop Dogg's Olympic pin is silver, and features the rapper wearing sunglasses, a blue tracksuit, and smoking out the iconic Olympic rings. In the background sits the Eiffel Tower along with the word "Paris." The pin came to public attention after Snoop gave one to U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff during an exchange that was documented on Instagram. During the exchange, Snoop was wearing a t-shirt with Coco's face as a reciprocating gesture.

In the video, which was created in partnership with the United States Tennis Association and Team USA, Snoop says "Hey Coco, it's big Snoop Dogg. I have something for you beautiful. This is for you … Go USA." Coco received the pin in the same video and seemed immensely grateful for it. "Hey Mr Snoop. Thank you for this pin, this is the best pin," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

The pin has gone so viral online that many are now wondering whether they can buy one themselves.

Unfortunately, the pins don't seem to be publicly available just yet, but if the outcry is loud enough, it seems inevitable that one will pop up for sale somewhere. Even as some begged to get a pin themselves, others found the entire exchange endearing, particularly the fact that Coco called the rapper "Mr. Snoop."

Article continues below advertisement

Snoop Dogg has been a wonderful Olympics correspondent.

Although Snoop's level of involvement varies from night to night, he has been a consistent cheerleader for Team USA, showing up in the audience at major events to root on the country's various athletes. Snoop, who is so famous for smoking weed that even his Olympic pin makes a reference to the habit, has said that he won't be smoking in Paris during the Games because it's not legal in the city.

"I’m a very legal guy," he said. "I plan on going out there and doing NBC Olympic work. Being clean as a book, clean as the athletes. They can test me if they want to." "I’m going to be out there doing what I’m supposed to be doing to make sure I bring home the gold. Which is me," he added.