Snoop Dogg's Olympics 2024 Debut Proves There's Nothing Rap's Favorite Uncle Can't Do

We officially know there's no event too challenging or for Uncle Snoop.

Published Jul. 26 2024, 10:10 a.m. ET

Snoop Dogg
Source: Getty Images

Few artists have added to their resumes as often as Snoop Dogg. The rapper is an endorsement magnet and often appears in the most random places.

Snoop's latest challenge that no one saw coming was the 2024 Paris Olympics. On Friday, he joined the competitors for a moment close to his heart.

Snoop Dogg poses on the red carpet as he arrives for 'The Prelude to the Olympics' at The Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris on July 25, 2024, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Source: Getty Images
Why is Snoop Dogg at the Olympics?

On Friday, July 26, Snoop debuted as a torchbearer for the 2024 Olympics. He was one of the final torchbearers to carry the Olympic flame to kick off the Games' opening ceremony that same day. Many watched as Snoop carried the torch near the Stade de France stadium in the northern Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis during the final day of the relay.

In addition to lighting the torch, the Underdoggs actor is also NBC's guest correspondent. While Snoop's appearance was a much-appreciated vibe by his fans and unsurprising to those who have seen him do pretty much anything, he shared why he decided to attend the Paris Olympics as a torchbearer. Snoop, who has shared his admiration for the Olympics in the past, told AP that he lit the torch as an homage to the late Muhammad Ali.

In 1996, Ali lit the cauldron at the Atlanta games after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"It was emotional for all of us to see the champ holding that torch and walking up there," Snoop explained. "This is my own version of it. I don’t want to get too emotional, but I know that this is special.”

The Planet Snoop host also said he's aware of how "prestigious" being part of the Olympics is and said he isn't taking his new gig lightly.

However, he told Billboard that while he plans to bring his "A-game" to the games, fans can expect him to sprinkle in his "Snoop style" to the games. And we wouldn't expect anything less from Unc!

