Where Does Simone Biles Live? The Gymnastics GOAT Has Her Heart in One Place

By Jamie Lee Published Jul. 31 2024, 6:13 p.m. ET

Her incredible skills in artistic gymnastics have taken her all over the world — perhaps most famously Rio, Tokyo, and Paris — but Olympic gold medalist and certified GOAT Simone Biles seems to have left her heart in Texas.

The record-breaking athlete, who just so happens to be the most decorated gymnast of all time, has put down roots in her home state, and it looks like she's in it for the long haul. On that note: Where does the gymnastics star call home, exactly?

Where does Simone Biles live?

Simone hails from Texas, and it looks like she's planning to stay in Lone Star State. The gymnast was raised in the Houston suburb of Spring, and she opted to stay local when she and her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens — whom she married in April 2023 — purchased some land in Houston in either 2022 late or early 2023, in order to build their own dream property.

"A home is made with love & dreams 🫶🏾🏡🛠️ Cheers to breaking ground," she wrote on Instagram in March 2023, alongside some photos of her and Jonathan at the building site. Fans poured into the comments section to wish her well, with one follower writing: "Congratulations building a lifetime of memories from the ground up."

Simone posted another update six months later in September 2023 to show the progress that had been made, playfully captioning it: "loading… 🏠🤍🛠️." In one photo, Simone can be sitting on some newly built steps, with the studs of the house in full view behind her. Two months later she followed this up with a similar post which she captioned: "eeeeeeeppppp 🛠️🏠😌." The bones of the house were still visible, but things were coming together. A fan commented at the time: "I need a whole HGTV show for this!"

By October, Simone was updating her followers on her Instagram stories that the tiles had been put in, along with the frames for the sliding doors. She also shared a shot of the exterior of the house, which was still covered in plaster, as well as a shot of her "favorite view," which showed the body of water in front of her home. Fast-forward to June 2024, and Simone shared a sneak peek at her kitchen, with its gorgeous waterfall black-and-white countertops (we can't tell if it's marble or quartz, but it's beautiful!) and white cabinets.

Simone Biles shares a kitchen update in her Texas home with husband Jonathan Owens via Instagram story. Biles has documented the construction of their home since September 2023.#SimoneBiles #JonathanOwens pic.twitter.com/MbkQIpw1NB — Glitter Magazine (@glittermagazine) June 7, 2024

Previously, Simone had purchased a 4,000-square-foot contemporary ranch-style house in 2020, located in downtown Texas. She also previously had a place with Jonathan in Green Bay, Wisc. (which makes sense considering Jonathan played for the Green Bay Packers at the time), but not much is known about this residence, and we're guessing they don't need it anymore.