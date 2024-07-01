Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Simone Biles How Many Medals Has Simone Biles Won? There's a Reason She's the GOAT "I never pictured going to another Olympic games after Tokyo," said Simone, who's heading to the Paris games. By Jamie Lee Jul. 1 2024, Published 2:57 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Simone Biles practices ahead of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 26, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Is there a bigger name in gymnastics right now than Simone Biles? No, and for good reason: The American treasure has been absolutely dominating the sport, and is officially the most decorated gymnast in history.

Article continues below advertisement

Among just some of her current records, she's won the most world championship medals, she's bagged the most U.S. all-around national titles, and she's the only American gymnast to snag a world medal on every event. And she's not done yet. But how many Olympics has Simone been in? And how many medals total has she won? Let's break it down...

Source: Getty Images Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise on Day 2 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 28, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Article continues below advertisement

How many Olympics has Simon Biles been in?

Simone has previously participated in two Olympic games: Rio in 2016, and Tokyo in 2021. However, she withdrew from the Tokyo competition after experiencing "the twisties," a dangerous psychological phenomenon in which gymnasts lose their air awareness amid twisting elements, even if they've successfully executed them in the past.

"I thought I was going to be banned from America," she later reflected during a podcast interview in April 2024. "They tell you: 'Don't come back if it's not gold. It's gold or bust. Don't come back.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Thankfully, Simone is back and better than ever. In June 2024, she officially qualified for her third Olympics — the upcoming Paris games — after placing first in the all-around competition at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials in Minneapolis.

Article continues below advertisement

Joining Simone for her third Olympic team will be Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera. At a press conference following her Minneapolis victory, 27-year-old Simone acknowledged that she's "a lot older" and "more mature," and that she "definitely [has] to take care of recovery — mentally, physically."

Article continues below advertisement

In her emphasis that she needs to take recovery more seriously now, she referred to her time during the Rio games when she was like "a little hamster in a wheel, always running." She also note that "we're stronger than what we showed in Tokyo." She later added that "we're out there and we're gonna do our best."

"I can't believe that we'll be heading to Paris very shortly," she said. "I never pictured going to another Olympic games after Tokyo, just because the circumstances. I never thought I would go back in the gym again, be twisting, feel free. So it's actually really exciting for all of us and our whole entire team."

Article continues below advertisement

🚨 Stop what you’re doing and watch Simone Biles’ floor routine. 🚨 #USAGTrials24 pic.twitter.com/eLBMtZuSEm — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 1, 2024

How many medals has Simone Biles won?

If you combine both world and Olympic medals, Simone has so far won a total of 37 medals, seven of which are Olympic medals. Of those seven Olympic medals, four of them are gold. Her four gold medals came from her time at the Rio games.