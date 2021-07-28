Jade Carey Once "Snubbed" Team USA Gymnastics Offer: Here's Why

Even if you've never competed in athletics at a high level, if you follow a sport long enough, then you'll wise up to the fact that there's usually a lot of bureaucracy through different commissions, governing bodies, and administrations that can sometimes "confuse" the spirit of sport.

The Olympics are generally regarded as the highest form of athletic competition there is, and the USA's women's gymnastics team has faced its fair share of controversy lately. Like with Jade Carey 's replacement of Simone Biles for all-around event competition.

What's the controversy surrounding Jade Carey's inclusion on Team USA's gymnastics squad?

Jade is generally regarded as the USA's second-best floor and vault competitor, right behind Simone Biles. Even for the Olympic qualifiers, she only placed behind Simone and Sunisa Lee in points, so why is there some "fuzziness" regarding her placement on Team USA? Well, that's because Jade elected not to pursue a "group" spot for Team USA gymnastics events.

Source: NBC/YouTube

As People reported in June 2021, Jade Carey announced on June 16 that she was prepared to accept a spot as an individual event specialist (as opposed to pursuing a team spot) once that individual spot was officially offered to her.

So why did Jade do this? That's because each country is allowed a maximum number of six gymnasts to represent their nation at the Olympics: Two are reserved for individual events and four for Team gymnastics squads. However, if Jade pulled "double duty" so to speak by partaking in both the team and all-around individual events, then the USA would've only been allowed to bring five gymnasts to Tokyo.

