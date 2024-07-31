Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Simone Biles Hits Back at MyKayla Skinner with "Lack of Talent, Lazy, Olympic Champions" Post "A lot of girls don't work as hard," MyKayla Skinner said of the 2024 U.S. women's gymnastics team. "The girls just don't have the work ethic." By Allison DeGrushe Published Jul. 31 2024, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

After winning the gold in women's gymnastics at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles clapped back at critics on social media, sharing celebratory photos with her teammates and captioning them, "lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions."

Simone's Instagram post comes just weeks after MyKayla Skinner's critical remarks about the gymnasts. Curious about what Simone's former teammate said? Read on to find out!

Source: Getty Images MyKayla Skinner

What did MyKayla Skinner say about the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team?

In a since-deleted YouTube video, MyKayla stirred controversy with her comments about the Team USA gymnastics trials. She criticized the current talent and depth, saying, "Besides Simone, the talent and depth just isn't what it used to be."

MyKayla added, "A lot of girls don't work as hard," and suggested that "the girls just don't have the work ethic." The 2020 Olympian then boldly cited the U.S. Center for SafeSport — a nonprofit focused on preventing sexual abuse in athletics — as a factor, suggesting that it contributed to the perceived lack of effort in the gymnasts.

"Like, coaches can't get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say," she said. "Which, in some ways is really good, but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be, I feel like, a little aggressive and a little intense."

Right after the drama unfolded, Simone took to Threads with a sharp reply: "Not everyone needs a mic and a platform." She and her teammates — Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey — then blocked MyKayla on social media. Then, following significant online backlash, MyKayla apologized via Instagram story. She claimed her comments were "misinterpreted or misunderstood."

Simone threw shade at MyKayla with her "lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions" Instagram caption.