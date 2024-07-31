Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games McKayla Maroney Delivers Fierce Reply After Simone Biles Shades MyKayla Skinner on Instagram "It doesn't get more iconic than this. She f'd around 'n found out fr," McKayla Maroney commented on Simone's post, referring to MyKayla Skinner. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jul. 31 2024, 10:15 a.m. ET Source: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, former gymnast MyKayla Skinner made some critical remarks about the U.S. women's gymnastics team. And now, after Simone Biles led the team to Olympic gold, she's throwing shade at her former teammate.

"Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions," the five-time Olympic gold medalist wrote on Instagram, alongside celebratory team photos. The post has racked up over 2.5 million likes and 33,500 comments, including one from retired gymnast McKayla Maroney, who also took a dig at MyKayla Skinner.

Source: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

McKayla Maroney comments on Simone Biles's Instagram post shading MyKayla Skinner.

Just three hours after Simone shared the victory post, McKayla Maroney couldn't resist joining the fun and took a jab at MyKayla Skinner in the comments.

"It doesn't get more iconic than this. She f'd around 'n found out fr," the 2012 Olympian stated in the comments section, referring to MyKayla. "Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name." McKayla, there's no need to apologize — you're part of the legendary "Fierce Five" squad that won gold at the 2012 Olympics! If anyone should be apologizing, it’s MyKayla Skinner.

MyKayla Skinner made belittling comments about the U.S. women's gymnastics team.

In a now-deleted YouTube video, MyKayla sparked severe controversy with her remarks about the Team USA gymnastics trials, criticizing the current talent and depth: "Besides Simone, the talent and depth just isn't what it used to be." "A lot of girls don't work as hard," she added. "The girls just don't have the work ethic."