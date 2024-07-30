Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Here's Why You Don't See the Women's Gymnastics Team Doing the Pommel Horse at the Olympics The men's and women's gymnastics events look very different. By Sara Belcher Published Jul. 30 2024, 4:32 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The U.S. gymnastics teams have given Americans something to feel patriotic about for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Not only is Simone Biles returning once again to compete for the gold, but the men's team has some big names to watch out for. More people are tuning into the men's performance this year as competitors like Stephen Nedoroscik and Brody Malone give the U.S. it's best shot at a medal in the men's division in years.

But those who are used to the women's gymnastics events will probably be confused why the different teams have such different events. Why don't women do the pommel horse event? Let's break it down.

Source: Getty Images

Why don't women do the pommel horse?

It's not entirely clear why the pommel horse isn't a part of women's gymnastics, but it likely has something to do with the difference between men's and women's body composition. Most of the events women compete in rely heavily on their lower body strength, while the men's lean into their upper body strength. There's also the fact that most women's hips are wider than men's, which makes it more difficult for women to complete the various requirements the men's events have successfully.

In gymnastics, specifically, women also used to perform as adults post-puberty, though the teams currently are often made up of teenagers and women in their early 20s. Because of this, it was much reportedly harder for the women to partake in events that required them to swing around the lower half of their bodies. There's also the added layer of gender norms, which eventually favored more dance-centric events for women, as many early female gymnasts were dancers.

Source: Getty Images Stephen Nedoroscik of Team USA competes on the pommel horse during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Qualification on Day 1 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 27, 2024.

The men and women gymnastics teams have drastically different events.

Those who tune into both gymnastics teams' performances at the Olympics will note that the events each team competes in are very different from the other. The men's team actually has two more events than the women's to perform in, despite both teams only being able to take five athletes onto their team. The women compete in floor, uneven bars, beam, and vault, while the men compete in floor, pommel horse, still rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar.

Both the men's and women's team have to compete in the floor and vault events, though they still look different in action. The women's floor routine requires a dance element, while the men's only needs tumbling passes. The vault passes, though, will often look similar, though there's usually a slight difference in their run onto the table.