Brody Malone Lost His Mother Before He Was a U.S. Olympic Gymnast Brody Malone lost both his mom and his step mom before competing in his first Olympics in 2021.

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are here, and the U.S. men's gymnastics team are breakout stars this year. Thanks to some serious support from Stephen Nedoroscik, the team's pommel horse specialist, the men's gymnastics team brought home the bronze medal for the U.S. — something the team hasn't been able to do since 2008.

Brody Malone is one of the key competitors this Olympic season. Though his father, J.D. Malone, was in the stands cheering him on and supporting him (alongside his three siblings), his mom was, unfortunately, absent.

What happened to Brody Malone's mom?

Unfortunately, Brody's mother wasn't in the stands cheering him on during the Paris Olympics. In 2012, his mother, Tracy, passed away from cancer when he was just 12 years old. A quiet athlete, Brody doesn't talk much about his parents, so he hasn't disclosed to the public what his mother's diagnosis was, though based on some Instagram posts from 2013 that showcase a pink ribbon, it's likely his mother passed away from breast cancer.

Brody Malone also lost his step mother in 2019.

After the loss of his mother, Brody's father eventually remarried a woman named Lynn Johnson. Unfortunately, she was not in Brody's life for very long; in 2019, she also passed away after suffering a brain aneurysm. At this time, there is no evidence of Lynn anywhere on Brody's Instagram page, so it's impossible to say if they were close. That said, the gymnast refuses to let these heavy moments stop him from continuing to live his life.