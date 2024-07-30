Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Paul Juda Is Dating a Fellow Gymnast From Back Home "I owe it all to you. No one pushes me like you. You are my everything," Paul said of his girlfriend. By Elissa Noblitt Published Jul. 30 2024, 11:14 a.m. ET Source: Getty images

The Men's Gymnastics team from the United States is making waves this summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After the team earned their bronze medal and won the hearts of fans the world over, many want to know more about the team members and their personal lives. And aside from Stephen Nedoroscik, who has been dubbed the Clark Kent of the Olympic Games, one more male gymnast has captured the public's attention: Paul Juda.

Paul Juda, a first-generation American born to Polish immigrant parents, has inspired audiences with his determination and grit. Now, fans want to learn more about his personal life — including his romantic status. Who is Paul Juda dating?

Paul Juda is dating a fellow gymnast from Michigan.

When viewing Paul Juda's personal Instagram page, one doesn't have to scroll far to find out who he's dating. In fact, he often makes loving and supportive posts about his girlfriend, Reyna Guggino, who is a fellow gymnast from Michigan.

In fact, a post made on February 4 and pinned on his profile congratulates Reyna for reaching an athletic goal of hers: "Just a few days ago we were watching an NCAA gymnastics meet and I told her that watching her break a 10 would be the greatest thing in the world. Unbeknownst to me, she would break that 10 just a few days later."

He continued, "I owe it all to you. No one pushes me like you. You are my everything. I love you." The couple, who have been together since 2020, are incredibly adorable. Their posts feature them attending football games together at the University of Michigan (where they both attend college) and supporting each other's gymnastic careers.