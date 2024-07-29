Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Olympic Silver Medalist Nic Fink's Wife Is a Fellow Swimmer and Olympian Nic Fink's wife is an Olympic gold medalist and a soon-to-be mother. By Joseph Allen Published Jul. 29 2024, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mmargalis

Swimmer Nic Fink is not one of the biggest stars of the U.S. swimming team, and in spite of his success at various World Championships, until the 2024 Olympics, he had never earned an Olympic medal. That changed on July 28 when he earned a silver medal in the men's 100m breaststroke.

Article continues below advertisement

Following his success in the pool, as well as a feature that emphasized Nic's hectic schedule (he has a remote job in addition to swimming), many want to know more about who Nic is, and in particular, who he's married to.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Is Nic Fink married?

Nic is married to Melanie Margalis-Fink, who is an assistant swim coach at SMU, and the couple are also expecting their first child. Before Melanie transitioned to coaching, though, she was an Olympian herself and won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 4x200m freestyle relay. Melanie was not able to travel to Paris to watch her husband compete because she's very pregnant.

“The doctor was like, ‘Yeah, we’re actually really kind of close for any travel, let alone international travel,’” Nic explained. “I know she’s here with me in spirit. Yeah, I'm bummed she can't be here, but it’s for the best of reasons.” “I think she probably got her heart rate up as much as I did,” Nic said of his wife's reaction to the race. “I'm hoping she’s able to relax a little bit and stay hydrated and lay down because she was probably jumping up and down.”

Article continues below advertisement

In her own post on Instagram, Melanie offered her reaction to her husband's race. "Admittedly, not how I thought I would be watching @finknic swim in his 2nd Olympics, but I AM SO PROUD! 2x Olympian and now an Olympic Silver Medalist!!!!" she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

"Everyone knows about Nic’s full-time job while also being a full-time swimmer," she continued. "What people didn’t see was Nic doing 100 percent of all household chores, all the cooking and taking care of me for the first four months of this year." In addition to being one of the best swimmers in the world, Nic also works a full-time job as a project manager for Quanta Utility Engineering Services,

“It’s kind of a group effort in the pool,” Nic explained. “And then obviously in work, they know that I’ll get my stuff done, and my hours may be a little different than other people’s. I’ve definitely answered texts like, ‘Hey, can I get this back to you in like an hour or so?’ And they are like, ‘No rush, you do you.’ They let me know when things need to get done by and I work around that schedule.”