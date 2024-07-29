Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Michael Phelps's Net Worth Remains Impressive Years After He Retired From the Olympics The former Olympian just handed his record over to "the new Michael Phelps" — Leon Marchand. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jul. 29 2024, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Former Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps attended the Paris 2024 Olympics after officially retiring from the games — and a stellar career — in 2016. Even though fans are no longer watching him swim competitively, he's still considered one of the GOATs of the sport.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael set the record for most medal wins by any Olympic athletes, with 39 world records to his name. Keep reading to see what his net worth is today.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is Michael Phelps's net worth?

Michael's passion for swimming came at a young age. He began taking lessons at age 7, and by 15, he was selected to be in the U.S. Summer Olympic Team. By the time of his high school graduation, he had set five new world records. Michael went on to break records and, in 2008, gained national attention for breaking the national record of winning eight gold medals in a single Olympic competition.

Michael beat out Mark Spitz's 1972 record of seven gold medals won in a single Olympic Games. The record threw Michael into mainstream media, bringing multiple endorsements as Michael continued to compete in the games.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Phelps Former Olympic Swimmer, Entrepreneur Net worth: $100 Million Michael Phelps is a former Olympic swimmer and the most decorated Olympian of all time, winning 28 gold medals during his competitive career. Birthdate: June 30, 1985 Birthplace: Baltimore, Md. Birth name: Michael Fred Phelps II Marriage: Nicole Phelps (nee Johnson), m. 2016 Children: 4 — Boomer, Beckett, Maverick, and Nico

In August 2016, Michael announced his plans to retire from swimming after the Olympics in Rio de Janiero. While he hasn't played professionally since, his net worth shows he's doing OK, as he's reportedly worth $100 million. The earnings come from Michael's endorsements and his entrepreneurial efforts, one of which is his subscription service, Airwayz, where he offers swimming lessons and other fitness tutorials. The swimming lessons are listed at $5,000 a pop.