Caeleb Dressel Is the Latest American Swimming Phenom Set to Stun the Olympics

As Ian alluded to during his interview, direct comparisons between Caeleb and Michael are difficult because the two are not dominant at the same time. Michael's supremacy in the pool was waning just as Caeleb was emerging, and although he's broken some of Michael's records, those records were always going to break eventually.

Records in the world of sports are meant to be broken as the techniques and ability of athletes continues to improve. Caeleb is faster than Michael empirically, but Michael may have been faster if he had done his best racing during against Caeleb. It's impossible to say for sure.

What's true regardless is that Caeleb is a rare talent in the pool, and someone who is likely to dominate at the Tokyo Games in the events where he competes.