Summer Olympic Games Drag Performers Recreate the Last Supper at the Opening Ceremony, Sparking Controversy "The Olympics has made it clear that Christian viewers aren't welcome." By Anna Quintana Published Jul. 27 2024, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: NBC

Has there ever been an Olympics Opening Ceremony without some controversy? In 2008, it was revealed at the Beijing Opening Ceremony that a little girl actually lip-synced to another girl's voice because she was deemed more photogenic.

And who can forget when a woman crashed the 2012 London Opening Ceremony and walked ahead of India's national team. Well, it didn't take long for another "scandal" to form at the rainy Opening Ceremony which took place in Paris on July 26, 2024.

Source: NBC

Viewers are accusing the Opening Ceremony of mocking the Da Vinci's Last Supper.

One of the most famous paintings in the world is Leonardo's Da Vinci's Last Supper, and since Paris is known for its extensive art scene, it seemed only natural to pay homage to the painting. However, it was the performers in question that got many on the internet calling it a mockery and disrespectful.

You see, the Opening Ceremony used drag queens and other performers to recreate the religious image amid the parade of countries, which originally depicted Jesus Christ and his disciples at his las meal before his crucifixion. That did not sit well with more religious viewers.

The Olympics has basically turned into one long drag show.



An LGBTQ representation of The Last Supper, with a semi naked Smurf and one guy with his ballsack hanging out.



This was extremely disrespectful to Christianity and Christians.



Fucking embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/pYrfTIOHCT — Sumit (@SumitHansd) July 27, 2024

What have men in dresses mocking Christians at a fake last supper got to do with the Olympics?



Why has every European and US "event" become a predictable platform to mainline minority fetishes into the lives of a bemused majority?



We're sick of it. pic.twitter.com/hQfuFaM1NW — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) July 26, 2024

This is crazy. Opening your event by replacing Jesus and the disciples at the The Last Supper with men in drag. There are 2.4 billion Christians on earth and apparently the Olympics wanted to declare loudly to all of them, right out of the gate

NOT WELCOME pic.twitter.com/T88AmXbqXL — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) July 26, 2024

"The Paris Olympics have gone FULL BLOWN. SATANIC. Going so far as to mock the Last Supper of Christ & have a celebration of worship to Baal/Moloch. If this isn’t a sign of the times we are living in…," one overzealous person tweeted. Another agreed, adding, "The opening ceremony was filled with transgend*r mockery of the Last Supper, the Golden Calf idol, and even the Pale Horse from the Book of Revelation. The Olympics has made it clear that Christian viewers aren't welcome."

A third chimed in, "This is crazy. Opening your event by replacing Jesus and the disciples at The Last Supper with men in drag. There are 2.4 billion Christians on earth and apparently the Olympics wanted to declare loudly to all of them, right out of the gate NOT WELCOME."

Even NFL star Harrison Butker reacted to the Last Supper Olympics scandal.

NFL star Harrison Butker, who made headlines a few weeks ago for his very conservative graduation speech, also reacted to the Last Supper controversy, tweeting the Bible quote, "Be not deceived, God is not mocked. For what things a man shall sow, those also shall he reap. For he that soweth in his flesh, of the flesh also shall reap corruption. But he that soweth in the spirit, of the spirit shall reap life everlasting.”

He also wrote on Instagram, "This is crazy." However, some did come to the defense of the performance. "As a Christian, I’m infuriated the Olympics mocked The Last Supper by replacing The Lord and his Apostles with people Jesus would’ve told us to love and respect," one person pointed out.