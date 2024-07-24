Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Olympic Champ Katie Ledecky Isn't the Only Swimmer in Her Family "She has nerves of steel and works harder than anyone I know," Katie's brother said. By Jamie Lee Jul. 24 2024, Published 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When it comes to the swimming world, there aren't many names bigger than Katie Ledecky right now. The record-breaking champion just so happens to be the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history, after all.

Article continues below advertisement

But what about Katie's family? Where does she come from? Below, we take a look at Katie's parents and sibling, and what they've all said about each other during her journey to greatness.

Source: Getty Images Katie's older brother Michael (left) with their mom Mary Gen and dad David in 2017

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Katie Ledecky's parents?

Katie was born on March 17, 1997, in Bethesda, Md., to David and Mary Gen Ledecky. And it just so happens that Mary was a competitive swimmer herself, having competed back in college when she was a student at the University of New Mexico. She qualified for nationals three time while swimming for the Lobos. She would later go on to work as a hospital administrator, but it seems pretty clear that she passed some of that swimming talent to her daughter. Mary Gen's dad even has an aquatic center named after him in Williston, N.D., after he'd advocated heavily for a town pool.

David, on the other hand, is an attorney (he attended both Harvard and Yale!). He and his wife have prioritized education within their family, which has certainly paid off for Katie, who graduated in 2020 from the prestigious Stanford University with a degree in psychology and a minor in political science. "We just want her to be happy," Katie's mom told NBC Washington in 2016 ahead of Katie's entering college.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram/@katieledecky Katie with her big brother Michael in 2023

Who are Katie Ledecky's siblings?

As it turns out, it wasn't just Katie's mom who inspired young Katie to get into the pool — it was also her older brother (and only sibling), Michael. Katie told WBUR back in 2015 that when she was 6 and her brother was 9, she followed her brother to a summer league swim team. They both loved it so much that they opted to join a year-round team.

Article continues below advertisement

"And I swam with my brother throughout that and always followed him to the pool and wanted to be in the same group as him in everything," she explained. "I just always enjoyed swimming with him and I think that's how I really found my love of the sport. I think if I didn't have my brother swimming with me, I don't know if I would have loved it as much as I did and still do."