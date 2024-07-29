Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Many Fans Voice Disappointment Over Olympic Skateboarding Helmet Requirements Helmets are only required for Olympic skateboarders under the age of 18. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jul. 29 2024, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Since making its Olympic debut at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, skateboarding has quickly become a fan-favorite event. However, the sport has also sparked some severe controversy for a particular reason.

Article continues below advertisement

If you tuned in to any of the skateboarding competitions, you may have noticed that many athletes are not wearing a specific item: helmets. So, what's the deal with that? What are the rules for helmets in Olympic skateboarding? Let's find out.

Source: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Team Canada's Cordano Russell doesn't wear a helmet and falls in the men's street prelims.

Article continues below advertisement

What are the rules for helmets in Olympic skateboarding?

As it turns out, protective headgear and helmets in the Olympic "street" skateboarding events — which revolve around steps, low ramps, and handrails — are mandated only for athletes under 18. For "park" events, a helmet requirement was introduced in 2020.

Professional skateboarder Andy Anderson told The Washington Post in August 2021 that wearing a helmet often results in being called a "kook" or being perceived as someone who "listens to their mom." Some added that wearing a helmet can disrupt their balance, while others pointed out that serious accidents among professionals are highly unlikely.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, viewers continue to express disappointment over the absence of helmets in Olympic skateboarding competitions. "[The] lack of helmets in the Olympic skateboarding is really disappointing," one person posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Such a bad example to any kids getting into the sport. Protect your heads, people."

Another fan wrote, "Olympic skateboarding is ridiculous lmao no uniforms, you apparently don’t have to wear a helmet? This one girl just had sweatpants and headphones on. All the competitors are also like 13 years old."