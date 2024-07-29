Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Why Did Michael Phelps Retire? The Swimming GOAT Is the Most Decorated Olympian of All Time Michael came out of his initial retirement for the 2016 games, then retired again ... seemingly for good this time. By Jamie Lee Published Jul. 29 2024, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If we were to try to list all of swimming GOAT Michael Phelps's accomplishments, we'd probably get a wrist ache from trying to type it all. But to sum it up pretty quickly, Michael has absolutely dominated the sport, holding the all-time record for Olympic gold medals, and becoming the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 medals total.

Article continues below advertisement

Watching Michael Phelps compete at the Olympics was the type of thing that brought all kinds of people together, whether you were into sports (let alone swimming) at all. He powered through the water thanks to his extraordinary build, with his extra-long torso, his unusually long wingspan, and his "flipper"-like feet earning him the nickname "the flying fish." When he retired after the 2016 Rio Summer Olympic Games, it was hard for fans to say goodbye. So why did he leave the sport?

Source: Getty Images Fifteen-year-old Michael Phelps at his first Olympics in 2000, in Sydney

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Michael Phelps retire?

Though he initially announced that he was retiring following the 2012 London games, Michael ended up returning for the 2016 Rio Olympics, where one of his goals had been to win back the title for the 200-m butterfly, which he'd won in 2004 and regained in 2008 but lost to Chad le Clos in 2012.

And, yes, Michael won it back in Rio. (Does anyone else remember the footage of Michael and Chad before the preliminary race, when it looked like Michael was giving Chad a death stare while Chad was randomly shadowboxing? It was amazing.)

Article continues below advertisement

So why did Michael retire? Well, being that he was 31 when he won big in Rio, he was already getting "up there" in terms of athletes' ages. He'd already admitted in a statement back in 2012 (amid his first retirement announcement) that he was "getting older" and "[finding] it harder to recover." He also talked about wanting to actually enjoy the cities he visited, rather than spend all his time inside a pool without any time for sightseeing.

Source: Getty Images Michael Phelps pictured during the 2016 Rio games

Article continues below advertisement

Obviously things changed when he came out of retirement to compete in Rio. But after that, Michael insisted he was done for good this time. (Even though he told reporters when he arrived in Rio that this was his "potential" final Olympics, "just so you guys don’t beat me to death if I come back.")

But it looks like he really did mean it this time. And his health appeared to play a part in it. “I’m at peace with how things ended," he told Sports Illustrated in 2016. "I’d rather have a healthy body in 20 years than kill myself more now. To me, it’s a no-brainer." But as he told The Pat McAfee Show in 2024, his family (i.e., his wife Nicole Johnson and their four children Boomer, Beckett, Maverick, and Nico) played a part in his decision too.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Johnson in 2023

"Watching the Olympic trials, my son said, my 4-year-old Maverick says, 'Daddy, do you think you could still get in the water and compete with these guys?' 'Yes,' I said, 'if I wanted to, yes, I could,'" Michael recalled, adding: