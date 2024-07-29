Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Team USA Gymnast Jade Carey Battles Through Illness at the 2024 Summer Games "I just have not been feeling well the past few days and haven't been able to eat or anything," Jade Carey said. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jul. 29 2024, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Following her first performance in the women’s gymnastics competition at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, United States gymnast Jade Carey has been dealing with some health issues. Reports indicate that she hasn't been feeling her best since the event.

So, what exactly is affecting her? Here's what we've gathered about Jade's illness and the situation surrounding it.

Source: Getty Images Jade Carey falls at the end of her floor routine during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Jade Carey powered through an illness to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

While she didn't specify the exact illness, Jade Carey spoke with Olympics.com on Sunday, July 28, and revealed that following a disappointing fall during the floor exercise, she has been feeling sick and struggling with her appetite.

Jade explained, "I just have not been feeling well the past few days and haven't been able to eat or anything." "I had ... no energy today and didn't really have a sense of what was going on in my head," she said. "So, I just kind of wanted people to know that so, they know that there's actually something wrong."

On July 29, Jade's mother, Danielle Greenberg, offered an update on her daughter's health, and the news is positive! She disclosed to Today that Jade is "doing much better ... trying to hydrate, get some food in, ready to go."

During the floor routine, Jade's final tumbling pass ended with her landing out of bounds. While this was certainly disheartening, Jade still has many supporters, including retired Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

"One of the hardest things about sports is that no matter how much you prepare, sometimes the morning that you wake up for a meet, you might not be feeling well. You might be jet lagged, you may not have slept well, and fluke things can happen. It's just so devastating to hear that she hasn't been feeling well," the three-time Olympic champion told Olympics.com. "I hope that she knows that she did an unbelievable job."