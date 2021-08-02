Jade Carey's Parents Have Coached Her for the Olympics Since She Was Little

Jade Carey's Parents Have Coached Her for the Olympics Since She Was LittleBy Sara Belcher
Aug. 2 2021, Published 1:18 p.m. ET
For Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey, gymnastics has always been part of her life. The 2020 Tokyo Summer Games are her first foray as an Olympian, but she and her parents, Brian Carey and Danielle Greenberg, have had their sights set on these games for most of her life. Jade has been tumbling since she was 2, making competing at the Summer Games a lifelong dream.
Jade Carey's mom has been cheering her on from the States.
Like most Olympic parents in 2021, Danielle has been cheering for Jade from home — but she knows firsthand that Jade is more than prepared for the competition.
"She's totally prepared, she's totally proven herself as an all-arounder. It's a wonderful opportunity to thrust her a little bit farther in the sport," Danielle told AZ Central of her daughter's performance. "For me, I just want her to walk off healthy and happy. If that's with a medal or not, it doesn't matter. I'm proud of her either way."
Both of Jade's parents are gymnastic coaches, and Danielle currently runs the USA Youth Fitness Center in Gilbert, Ariz. While Danielle isn't in Tokyo to cheer for her daughter, she knows that she has the best support system in the game.
"She's prepared for this moment for a long time," Danielle said. "She's very smart about how she approaches it. If she can just do what she always does, I think she'll be fine."
Who is Jade Carey's coach? Her dad, Brian Carey, has coached her to the Olympics.
With the current COVID-19 travel restrictions, most Olympians' family members are watching their star athletes perform from home, unable to join them in Tokyo as Japan deals with a massive outbreak of the virus. But for Jade, her father gets to be right by her side as she competes — because he's her coach.
Despite Jade's parents being divorced, the pair have worked out an amicable custody agreement, and Jade's mom is happy that her father gets to be there with Jade.
"I love it she can have her dad there [in Japan]," Danielle told AZ Central. "He's got her back in [every] situation, it doesn't matter what arises. My philosophy from the beginning was I just wanted her to love the sport on her own. Her dad and I never pushed. We let her guide the ship all the way through. We didn't talk about gymnastics at home. She could really just develop the way she wanted to."
"Having my dad out there by my side means everything to me," Jade told the outlet. "I'm really glad we were able to share this together."
Brian comforted Jade after she bailed out on her original planned vault stunt after tripping, which placed her in last in an event she was considered a specialist in.
"I told her she had to bail out or she might not be walking right now," Brian said of the choice, according to Will Graves of the Associated Press.