Jade Carey's Parents Have Coached Her for the Olympics Since She Was Little

Like most Olympic parents in 2021, Danielle has been cheering for Jade from home — but she knows firsthand that Jade is more than prepared for the competition.

"She's totally prepared, she's totally proven herself as an all-arounder. It's a wonderful opportunity to thrust her a little bit farther in the sport," Danielle told AZ Central of her daughter's performance. "For me, I just want her to walk off healthy and happy. If that's with a medal or not, it doesn't matter. I'm proud of her either way."